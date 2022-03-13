Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 211.7% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mercari stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $11.66. 76,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,402. Mercari has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a hassle-free and secure way to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes and more straight from mobile devices.

