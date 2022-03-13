MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) VP La Serna Juan Martin De Acquires 50 Shares

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

La Serna Juan Martin De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $891.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,068.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,370.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.63 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

