MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) VP La Serna Juan Martin De Acquires 50 Shares

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
La Serna Juan Martin De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00.
MercadoLibre stock opened at $891.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,068.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,370.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.63 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.
MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.
MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
