Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the February 13th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MEDAF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.54. The company had a trading volume of 83,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,298. Medaro Mining has a one year low of 0.32 and a one year high of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.63.
About Medaro Mining
