Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the February 13th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDAF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.54. The company had a trading volume of 83,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,298. Medaro Mining has a one year low of 0.32 and a one year high of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.63.

Medaro Mining Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire interests in the Superb Lake lithium and gold property that consists of eight mining cell claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

