McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.10

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.10 and traded as high as C$1.15. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 155,219 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$535.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

