McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McEwen Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.65.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.15. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

