MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 58.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,028 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 97,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 102.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

