Maxar Technologies Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 67.2% over the last three years. Maxar Technologies has a payout ratio of 1.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $48.90.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,137,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 649.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 271,794 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,584,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,754,000 after buying an additional 78,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

