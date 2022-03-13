Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.20. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 192,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.