Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.47.

Shares of MTCH opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.02.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,212,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after buying an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

