MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in MasTec by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

