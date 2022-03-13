MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target Cut to $7.00

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

MarketWise stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

