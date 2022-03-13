Maria Martinez Sells 992 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 738,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,818,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 257,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

