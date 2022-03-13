Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Magna International by 138.9% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 29.7% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 583,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,932,000 after purchasing an additional 133,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

NYSE MGA traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

