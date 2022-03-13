Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Up 321.3% in February

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 321.3% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $851.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 92.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

