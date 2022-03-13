MA Private Wealth Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

MA Private Wealth lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 469.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 88,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,595,000.

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $110.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,103. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.40. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.23 and a twelve month high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

