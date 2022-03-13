MA Private Wealth Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 271.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 250,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $94.00. 2,135,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,018. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

