MA Private Wealth Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,450,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,882,035. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

