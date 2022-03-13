MA Private Wealth Acquires 673 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.80. 949,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,891. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

