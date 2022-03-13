MA Private Wealth Acquires 591 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 69,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $64.35. 1,065,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,464. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $64.19 and a 12 month high of $68.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

