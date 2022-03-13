Luna Innovations (LUNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Luna Innovations to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.23 million, a P/E ratio of -667.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,836 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.