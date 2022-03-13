Luna Innovations (LUNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Luna Innovations to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.23 million, a P/E ratio of -667.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.05.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Luna Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.
