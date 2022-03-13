Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. Lucira Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LHDX opened at $3.06 on Friday. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHDX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucira Health in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 364.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 45.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucira Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.