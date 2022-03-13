LRT Capital Management LLC Takes Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. StoneCo comprises approximately 1.3% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in StoneCo by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,728,000 after acquiring an additional 361,765 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 700,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 295,638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in StoneCo by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 378,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STNE. Credit Suisse Group lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Grupo Santander lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Banco Santander lowered StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

Shares of STNE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,006,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,448. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

