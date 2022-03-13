LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,620 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,000. Domino’s Pizza comprises 6.3% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.37. 332,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,251. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.66 and a 200 day moving average of $486.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.23 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Loop Capital downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.19.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

