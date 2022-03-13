LRT Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. ResMed comprises 2.6% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ResMed by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 429,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,113 shares of company stock worth $10,124,651 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

NYSE RMD traded down $4.55 on Friday, reaching $238.07. The stock had a trading volume of 406,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,763. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.48 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

