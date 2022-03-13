LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Rollins by 103.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 83,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 42,698 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Rollins by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Rollins by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 195,241 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

ROL stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.