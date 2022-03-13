LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,187 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.57% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOOD. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,680.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WOOD opened at $87.73 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.27.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

