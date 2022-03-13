LPL Financial LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.67.

Five Below stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day moving average of $186.48.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

