Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 26,000 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 313.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 115,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,406,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,705,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $36.10 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

