Loop Capital Cuts Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $13.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.85.

Get Marqeta alerts:

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.