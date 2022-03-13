London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.26. 150,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,968. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $29.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($118.58) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9,050.00.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.