Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $980,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,458,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,702,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LITT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 275,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,761. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

