LOCGame Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $2.57 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.82 or 0.06534160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,792.73 or 1.00195884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041445 BTC.

LOCGame Coin Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

LOCGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

