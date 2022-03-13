LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.61

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and traded as low as $2.73. LM Funding America shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 44,118 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMFA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in LM Funding America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in LM Funding America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in LM Funding America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.