Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.76).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 45.47 ($0.60) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

In related news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($307,914.05). Also, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($89,056.13).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

