Litecoin Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $706.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $706.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,739.56 or 0.99601163 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 752,872,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.