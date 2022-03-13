Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 898,800 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the February 13th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lion Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 29,130 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lion Group in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGHL opened at $0.82 on Friday. Lion Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

