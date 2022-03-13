Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4,468.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 203,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

