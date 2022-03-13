Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLQD. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 321,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,195,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 914,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,665,000 after purchasing an additional 61,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLQD opened at $49.52 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

