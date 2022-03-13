Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 390 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Clorox by 133.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 382,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Clorox by 28,702.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after acquiring an additional 316,872 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

Clorox stock opened at $130.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.97 and a 200-day moving average of $164.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $130.06 and a 1-year high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

