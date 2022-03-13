Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,971,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,791,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $277,085.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,200 shares of company stock worth $367,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $944.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

