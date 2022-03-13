Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 7,546.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after buying an additional 456,977 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $16,929,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,267,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,244,000 after purchasing an additional 320,657 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 561,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 309,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 788,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,058,000 after purchasing an additional 238,456 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

