Leonard J. Elmore Buys 1,000 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) Director Leonard J. Elmore bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $13,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

