Lennar’s (LEN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LEN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.67.

LEN stock opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

