Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned 0.07% of Lemonade worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,772,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.09. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $115.85.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

