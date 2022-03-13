LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €155.00 by UBS Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €155.00 ($168.48) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($172.61) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($171.74) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($168.48) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($156.30) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €143.97 ($156.49).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG opened at €110.10 ($119.67) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €114.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €123.15. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($107.07).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.