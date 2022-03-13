Lee Klarich Sells 4,001 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $546.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $598.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.93.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.