LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.78. LCNB has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $20.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $4,163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of LCNB by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LCNB by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

