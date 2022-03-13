Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lazard has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 28.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368,169 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 28.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,223 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

