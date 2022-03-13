Lattice Token Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $19.45 million and approximately $358,818.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lattice Token has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.72 or 0.06578378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,869.91 or 0.99582770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041611 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

