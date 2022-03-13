Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,337,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CP traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $77.63. 2,830,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,935. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

